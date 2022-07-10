Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka Spotted Chatting With Toronto & Brooklyn GMs

As if the Lakers rumor mill needed any more speed, it got it on Saturday. Amid constant rumblings about a potential trade that would land Nets guard Kyrie Irving in LA, Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka was seen chatting with Masai Ujiri, who runs the show for the Toronto Raptors, and Sean Marks, the GM of the Nets.

The three executives were spotted at a recent Las Vegas Summer League game.

It's quite common for rival executives to be seen on the sidelines of games, yakking it up, but the fact that Marks, Ujiri, and Pelinka were all together, plus NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, isn't nothing.

It's been previously reported that the Nets and Lakers have had "preliminary" conversations about a Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade, but according to some insiders, the deal isn't anywhere near the finish line. Plus, would Marks and Pelinka freely discuss the parameters in front of the biggest basketball reporter in the game? Probably not.

Ujiri's presence shouldn't be understated either. Ujiri has proven that he's not afraid to pull off a blockbuster trade, evidenced by the Raptors trading franchise cornerstone DeMar DeRozan for a one-year rental of Kawhi Leonard.

To that point, the Raptors have been linked to countless Kevin Durant rumors over the last week.

Perhaps it was just three NBA execs catching up at a Summer League game, or perhaps there's a big trade or two coming that would shake up the NBA.