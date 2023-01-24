Lakers Rumors: Rui Hachimura Expected To Have Major Rotation Role In LA

The Los Angeles Lakers made a move, and even though it wasn't the blockbuster trade we all expected, it ended up being a good one.

The Lakers will be adding combo forward Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards, who is having a solid fourth-year campaign.

He didn't start any games for the Wizards, playing 30 games and missing 16 due to an ankle injury. However, The Atheltic reports that Hachimura could see an increased role with the purple and gold alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

"The soon-to-be 25-year-old Hachimura has the size (6 foot 8, 230 pounds), length (7-foot-2 wingspan) and athleticism that the Lakers desperately need in the frontcourt. His ability to play either forward spot helps balance the roster's positional structure. It's unclear if Hachimura will start on Day 1, but the expectation is that he will start next to LeBron Jamesand Anthony Davis once the rotation settles, multiple team sources told The Athletic."

Rui was the Wizards fourth-leading scorer behind Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and former Laker champion Kyle Kuzma.

He just had his season-high on Saturday night against the Orlando Magic leading all scorers with 30 points and five rebounds in 30 minutes.

The 24-year-old is a decent three-point shooter that can spread the floor for James and Davis. He's made 45% of his 3s in 43 games last season; however, he's shooting 34% from three while attempting three a game this season.

Rui is a big body which is exactly what the Lakers needed, and speaking for Laker fans, we're excited to see how he blends in with the two superstars and his former teammate, Russell Westbrook.