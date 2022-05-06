Skip to main content
Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook-Pacers Deal 'Too Good' to Be True Says Insider

Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook-Pacers Deal 'Too Good' to Be True Says Insider

The Athletic's Bill Oram isn't exactly buying that the idea of trading Russell Westbrook for Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield is based in reality.

The Athletic's Bill Oram isn't exactly buying that the idea of trading Russell Westbrook for Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield is based in reality.

Of three high profile players on the Lakers roster right now, Russell Westbrook is by far the most likely to be moved this summer. For those wondering whether or not he's going to pick up his $47M player option, this writer is going to go out on a limb and guess that he's going to opt in.

Trading Westbrook has been a popular topic of conversation, but his contract severely limits the Lakers options. Of all of the Westbrook trade options, most Lakers fans seem to prefer the idea of shipping Russ to Indiana for a package headlined by Buddy Hield and Malcolm Brogdon. 

NBA reporter Marc Stein noted in early April that the Pacers could potentially be inclined to make such a move if the Lakers were to include "draft compensation".

Hield and Brogdon are both productive offensive players who have been efficient three-point shooters during their NBA careers. History shows that surrounding LeBron James with quality shooters typically pays dividends. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In an article this week, The Athletic Bill Oram wrote that turning Westbrook into Brogdon and Hield might be but a fantasy. 

"If it’s not Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield from Indiana — the Laker fan favorite that seems too good to be plausibly true — then it’s hard to know what deals might actually present themselves."

Oram's main point was that holding on to Westbrook, at least for the start of the season, could help improve the potential return the Lakers would get in a Russ trade.

"The only way for the Lakers to stop digging their hole deeper is to find their way into a position of strength. And the only way they can do that is to convince the rest of league that they are not as desperate to trade Westbrook as everyone believes. That they are content to bring him back for another season and give their big three another chance."

The Lakers front office might not be desperate to get rid of Westbrook, but the majority of Lakers fans are happy to show him the door. Probably even drive him to the airport. 

Especially if the Lakers can get a pair of starters in return. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_15369687_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Shaq Talks About Prospect of 'Winning Time' Depicting He and Kobe

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_16847463_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Won't Explore Trading LeBron James If He Doesn't Sign Extension In August

By Eric Eulau5 hours ago
lebron james
News

Lakers: Jalen Rose Compares LA Trading LeBron James to Trading Kobe Bryant

By Eric Eulau8 hours ago
USATSI_14078410_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James Slams Voters Over Giving Grizzlies Ja Morant Major Award

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_18059920_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Requests Permission to Interview Toronto Raptors Assistant

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
USATSI_10642093_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Darvin Ham Previously Had Approval of LeBron James & Klutch Sports

By Eric EulauMay 5, 2022
USATSI_18003988_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers Rumors: Juwan Howard No Longer Expected to Pursue LA Coaching Job

By Eric EulauMay 5, 2022
USATSI_18042492_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Appears Noticeably Slimmer in Recent Photo

By Eric EulauMay 5, 2022