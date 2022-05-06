Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook-Pacers Deal 'Too Good' to Be True Says Insider

Of three high profile players on the Lakers roster right now, Russell Westbrook is by far the most likely to be moved this summer. For those wondering whether or not he's going to pick up his $47M player option, this writer is going to go out on a limb and guess that he's going to opt in.

Trading Westbrook has been a popular topic of conversation, but his contract severely limits the Lakers options. Of all of the Westbrook trade options, most Lakers fans seem to prefer the idea of shipping Russ to Indiana for a package headlined by Buddy Hield and Malcolm Brogdon.

NBA reporter Marc Stein noted in early April that the Pacers could potentially be inclined to make such a move if the Lakers were to include "draft compensation".

Hield and Brogdon are both productive offensive players who have been efficient three-point shooters during their NBA careers. History shows that surrounding LeBron James with quality shooters typically pays dividends.

In an article this week, The Athletic Bill Oram wrote that turning Westbrook into Brogdon and Hield might be but a fantasy.

"If it’s not Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield from Indiana — the Laker fan favorite that seems too good to be plausibly true — then it’s hard to know what deals might actually present themselves."

Oram's main point was that holding on to Westbrook, at least for the start of the season, could help improve the potential return the Lakers would get in a Russ trade.

"The only way for the Lakers to stop digging their hole deeper is to find their way into a position of strength. And the only way they can do that is to convince the rest of league that they are not as desperate to trade Westbrook as everyone believes. That they are content to bring him back for another season and give their big three another chance."

The Lakers front office might not be desperate to get rid of Westbrook, but the majority of Lakers fans are happy to show him the door. Probably even drive him to the airport.

Especially if the Lakers can get a pair of starters in return.