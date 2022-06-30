Lakers Rumors: Sacramento Kings Reportedly Interested in Signing Malik Monk in Free Agency Says Insider

There weren't many positives for the Lakers last season. The team missed the playoffs, LeBron James and Anthony Davis weren't healthy, the Russell Westbrook experiment was a disaster, and the bargain bin veterans the Lakers signed didn't pan out. Except for Malik Monk. Monk signed a veteran minimum contract with LA last summer and enjoyed a career year on the Lakers.

He set career highs in effective field-goal percentage (57.8%), points per game (13.8) and minutes per game (28.1). In a year marred by missing the playoffs, Monk was the lone bright spot.

In an article earlier this week by The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Monk and his brother Marcus, who also serves as his agent, talked about how Monk is considering taking less money in free agency to re-sign with the Lakers.

On Wednesday though, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer noted that Monk is still leaving the door open to cash in on a more "lucrative" deal.

"The Lakers would like to retain Malik Monk at their taxpayer mid-level, but Monk is also searching for more lucrative deals..."

Fischer revisited Monk's free agency during a Spotify Live session with fellow NBA reporter Marc Stein. Fischer noted that the Sacramento Kings could be interested in spending some cash to land Monk.

"The one team I’ve heard to look out for for him not to go to Lakers is the Sacramento Kings."

The Kings, desperate to end their playoff drought that dates back to 2006, are the exact profile of a team that could land Monk with multi-year deal that will pay him considerably more than what the Lakers can offer ($6.4M).

The basketball fit makes some sense as well. Monk is an off-ball, scoring guard that could be a sound compliment to De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis who are at their best with the ball in their hands.

Free agency is set to begin at 3PM PT today.