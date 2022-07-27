Lakers Rumors: Three Teams Have Explored Potential Russell Westbrook Deals

Summer in the U.S. Fireworks, apple pie, and preposterous NBA rumors. Russell Westbrook trade rumors and the Lakers are becoming a part of that tradition, too. It has been made abundantly clear that the Minnesota Timberwolves are not a trade destination for Westbrook, but the T-Wolves are far from the only team rumored to be open to the idea of trading for Westbrook.

The Lakers are reportedly shopping Westbrook to any team willing to listen. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there are a few teams still talking about acquiring Westbrook.

"Utah, New York and Indiana are among the teams that have discussed deals with the Lakers involving Russell Westbrook and draft capital, sources said. There appears no deal imminent in those conversations — as the overall trade market plays out over the next two months of the offseason."

This is the kind of quote that tantalizes some NBA fans but aggravates others.

It's the ultimate "nothing but something" quote that is legitimate but means little. It's been in the water supply from NBA insider Marc Stein that the Lakers had been discussing a three-team trade with the Kings and Pacers to try and acquire Buddy Hield for Westbrook.

That sound you hear is the sound of Laker fans groaning because the Lakers could have acquired Hield last season before the infamous trade that resulted in Westbrook playing in LA. Hield is a better fit on a Lakers team that already has LeBron James and Anthony Davis-but is he really a better player?

The advanced statistics still have Westbrook as a comparable player to Hield. His fit in LA has been the topic of conversation for over a year and a half, and ultimately it's that role that the Lakers are hoping to shape and develop this next season. Westbrook's fate is solely in his hands if he remains a Laker.

As for Utah and New York, there are names. Injured veteran Joe Ingles would look good in a Lakers jersey, even if that means his 45% outside stroke would invariably drop to 30%. An even swap with veteran point guard Mike Conley would result in more "old Lakers" jokes, but Conley would be a good fit.

The Knicks are likely just window dressing. They're not really interested in Russell Westbrook.

For more Lakers rumors, just wait another 12 hours. It's rumors season!