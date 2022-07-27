Skip to main content
Lakers Rumors: Three Teams Have Explored Potential Russell Westbrook Deals

© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Lakers Rumors: Three Teams Have Explored Potential Russell Westbrook Deals

NBA Rumors are all over the place and as usual, Russell Westbrook remains one of the big Laker rumors in this tumultuous off-season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Summer in the U.S. Fireworks, apple pie, and preposterous NBA rumors. Russell Westbrook trade rumors and the Lakers are becoming a part of that tradition, too. It has been made abundantly clear that the Minnesota Timberwolves are not a trade destination for Westbrook, but the T-Wolves are far from the only team rumored to be open to the idea of trading for Westbrook.

The Lakers are reportedly shopping Westbrook to any team willing to listen. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there are a few teams still talking about acquiring Westbrook.

"Utah, New York and Indiana are among the teams that have discussed deals with the Lakers involving Russell Westbrook and draft capital, sources said. There appears no deal imminent in those conversations — as the overall trade market plays out over the next two months of the offseason."

This is the kind of quote that tantalizes some NBA fans but aggravates others. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It's the ultimate "nothing but something" quote that is legitimate but means little. It's been in the water supply from NBA insider Marc Stein that the Lakers had been discussing a three-team trade with the Kings and Pacers to try and acquire Buddy Hield for Westbrook.

That sound you hear is the sound of Laker fans groaning because the Lakers could have acquired Hield last season before the infamous trade that resulted in Westbrook playing in LA. Hield is a better fit on a Lakers team that already has LeBron James and Anthony Davis-but is he really a better player? 

The advanced statistics still have Westbrook as a comparable player to Hield. His fit in LA has been the topic of conversation for over a year and a half, and ultimately it's that role that the Lakers are hoping to shape and develop this next season. Westbrook's fate is solely in his hands if he remains a Laker.

As for Utah and New York, there are names. Injured veteran Joe Ingles would look good in a Lakers jersey, even if that means his 45% outside stroke would invariably drop to 30%. An even swap with veteran point guard Mike Conley would result in more "old Lakers" jokes, but Conley would be a good fit.

The Knicks are likely just window dressing. They're not really interested in Russell Westbrook.

For more Lakers rumors, just wait another 12 hours. It's rumors season!

In This Article (4)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves

USATSI_13947137_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Dwight Howard Linked to Brooklyn Nets by NBA Insider

By Eric Eulau1 hour ago
USATSI_14088899_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Mark Jackson Reacts to LA Title Contender Question

By Ryan Menzie2 hours ago
lebron-socialmedia
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts to MLB Player Clowning Madison Bumgarner

By Eric Eulau5 hours ago
USATSI_16848926_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Laker News: Rasheed Wallace Not Expected to Join Darvin Ham's Staff

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
USATSI_17578974_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn Lands on Top 10 List of Noteworthy Returning Players

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
USATSI_17495894_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Insider Reveals LA's Offer for Myles Turner & Buddy Hield

By Eric EulauJul 26, 2022 2:00 PM EDT
USATSI_10880836_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Kevin Durant Reveals Why He Doesn't Wear LeBron James' Kicks

By Ryan MenzieJul 26, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
USATSI_5119368_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Gilbert Arenas Retells Epic LeBron James Playoff Story

By Ryan MenzieJul 25, 2022 10:00 PM EDT