Lakers Running Out of Time on Decision to Keep Avery Bradley

The Lakers have until the end of the week to decide if they want to keep Avery Bradley for the rest of the season.

Although fans may want to see Avery Bradley stay in purple and gold, there is a chance that may not happen. The Lakers have until the end of the week to decide if they want to waive him or create room on the roster for him. Since Bradley's contract is not guaranteed until Jan. 7, L.A. has then until then to decide.

The 2x All-Defensive Team member has not been able to get away without criticism this year, however, Frank Vogel seems to appreciate Bradley as much as fans do. After the Lakers game on Sunday night, Vogel praised Bradley for all of the work that he has done for L.A. this season.

“He’s done a great job for us all year,” Vogel said. “A difficult circumstance for him, bouncing around early in the season and obviously he is a part of what our culture has been the last couple years. He started with us two years ago and really, we just talked about it a minute ago, having two-way players. He sets a great tone for us on the defensive side of the ball and he has really brought a lot on the offensive side as well.”

Bradley may have had a slow start to the season, but has since picked up a rhythm. Bradley has been known for being an incredible defensive player, which is something the Lakers would continue to benefit from. On Sunday night, L.A. went up against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Bradley scored 14 points, had 4 rebounds, and 4 steals. A great game from the veteran player.

That was just one game though. Throughout his career, Bradley has proved to be an asset. As the Lakers give him playing time in crucial moments of the game, there is not much proving that L.A. will waive him.

Avery Bradley has support from not only his teammates and staff, but Lakers fans, so the question is, will they keep him?