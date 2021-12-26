Lakers Russell Westbrook Abysmal Performance Leads Social Media to Blast Him

Russell Westbrook has beared the brunt of frustration for many Laker fans. His numbers have gradually gone up as the season progresses, but to the naked eye, it leaves a lot to be desired.

The lackadaisical lapses on defense and the inability to move off the ball offensively has been two things that Westbrook has never improved over his career.

After the Christmas loss to Brooklyn, Westbrook finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, but he shot it with an inefficient four for 20 from the field. The Lakers mounted a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter with Westbrook on the bench. During crunch time of the game, he blew a coverage which lead to a wide open Patty Mills three, and also was blocked by the rim when he attempted a dunk. After the game, Westbrook avoided the media.

With another hollow triple double against Brooklyn on Christmas, fans and prominent basketball figures roasted Westbrook.

Fans have been calling for Westbrook to be traded for months now. It has always been an odd fit since he started playing for the team. LeBron James past teams have shown to do roster remodels overnight, once their current constructions did not seem like it would work. However, reports have already circulated that other teams do not see Westbrook as an asset, especially given his $44.2 annual salary. Regardless of what the Lakers decide to do the remainder of the season, it will be captivating to watch.