Lakers: Russell Westbrook Appeared to Try To Trip Reggie Jackson in Loss

Another day, another Lakers loss to the Clippers. Thursday night was yet another game where they could not keep pace with their fellow Crypto.com Arena team. And it got ugly very early on.

The Lakers turned the ball over 14 times and hit 34 percent of their shots from deep. Meanwhile, the Clippers managed to knock down a ridiculous 17 of their 27 attempts from beyond the arc.

But one moment during the game drew the ire of both Lakers and Clippers fans. With Reggie Jackson driving towards the basket, he stutter-stepped to get around Russell Westbrook. He appeared to respond to that by sticking out his leg and trying to trip Jackson.

We'll let the fans judge the intentions of Russ on this one, but it certainly doesn't look good. Jackson dropped 36 points on the Lakers and 4 of 8 from deep. He ran all over their defense and didn't even need to go to the line very often to get his points up.

He ran freely, especially over Russ. The already high frustration between Lakers fans and Westbrook only made this a worse look for him. Players tripping other guys in the NBA is not seen as a good move, obviously.

But Russ did not say anything about it after the game, and that's that.