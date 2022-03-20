Lakers: Russell Westbrook Comments on Viral Video of Toronto Heckler

The Lakers, especially Russell Westbrook, had an eventful trip to Toronto earlier this week. Westbrook nailed a game-tying three to send the game to overtime and the Lakers went on to win 128-123.

Before the game however, a video of a Toronto Raptors fan taunting the Lakers guard, presumably from the night before, piled up well over a million views in less than a day. The video was originally posted by 6ixBuzzTv.

In the video, the fan appears to be taking trash to Westbrook for his uneven play this year. Russ responds by telling him, "Don't play with me, I ain't no little kid."

The heckler continues to talk to Westbrook and disparage the Lakers guard.

In the press conference following the Toronto game, Russ was asked to provide his thoughts on the incident depicted in the video.

"It's over. I've moved passed it and we move on. If you have anything related to basketball, we can talk about it now, [if not] we can move on."

The video is another chapter in Russ's decision to no longer brush off fans criticizing his play by using the moniker "Westbrick".

Earlier this month, all of the negativity from both basketball fans and Lakers fans, including the proliferation of the "Westbrick" nickname, coupled with his wife Nina saying she has received "death wishes" over her husband's subpar play, came to a head. Westbrook said the effect of the vitriol, both at games and on the internet, "affects them [his family] even going to games" and is "super upsetting".

As far as fans calling Westbrook "Westbrick", the guard stated:

"I’m at a point where I’m going to continue to address it."

It's been a trying year for the Lakers and Westbrook. Entering Saturday's game against the Wizards, the Lakers are 10 games under .500. Both Russ and the Lakers will need to go on a run to ensure at least a spot in the play-in tournament.