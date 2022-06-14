Skip to main content
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Receives Honor From Oklahoma City

The Lakers guard was given a key to the city from the Oklahoma City mayor.

Russell Westbrook's last game for the Oklahoma City Thunder was April 23rd, 2019. Despite being years removed from his time in there, Westbrook still continues to give back. On Monday, Westbrook made a return to trip to the place he called home for his first 11 seasons in the NBA.

Russ's Why Not? Foundation had funded the construction of a new court at Capital Hill High School in OKC and the former league MVP was on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

David Holt, the mayor of OKC, presented Westbrook with a key to the city and reminded everyone of the galvanizing guard's long history in the oddball NBA city (quotes via Clemente Almanza of Yahoo News).

“When (Westbrook) walked out today, I said, ‘Welcome home,’ I'm gonna say that every single time he steps foot in Oklahoma City because of all the memories he left.”

