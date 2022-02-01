Skip to main content
Lakers: Shaq's Hilarious Response to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement

Lakers: Shaq's Hilarious Response to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement

The biggest talk around the sports world right now is surrounding Tom Brady. The Buccaneers QB has been rumored to be retiring for this entire week, and he finally took to social media today to make the announcement official. That also came after a few days of TB denying reports that he had made a decision to call it a career. 

But one former Lakers star had the best response to Brady announcing that his career was coming to an end. Shaq had one little quip to drop in the comments of Brady's IG post, and it was perfect. 

Brady just wrapped up his 22nd season in the NFL, 20 of which were played with the Patriots in New England. He won 7 Super Bowls, 3 MVP awards, and it in the running for another one this year. Alternatively, Shaq played in the NBA for 19 years and won 4 titles, including 3 with the Lakers. 

Read More

Congrats on one heck of a career TB12, and congrats on going out on top. Not many in professional sports get to do that, especially at age 44. 

shaquille o'neal
News

Lakers: Shaq's Hilarious Response to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement

28 seconds ago
Lamar Odom
News

Lakers: Lamar Odom Convinced Slumping Los Angeles Still Wins a Title This Year

1 hour ago
Jerry West
News

Lakers: Jerry West Goes Off on the Lakers Over a Season Ticket Issue

2 hours ago
USATSI_17578974
News

Lakers: Kendrick Nunn Has "Negative" Trade Value Says NBA Expert

4 hours ago
lebron james usa today 12-29-21
News

Lakers: LeBron James Will Miss His Fourth Consecutive Game And Could Be Out Longer

5 hours ago
USATSI_17426939
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Believes David Fizdale Won't Take Over if Frank Vogel is Fired

7 hours ago
USATSI_17564208
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Discusses LA's Poor Free-Throw Shooting

21 hours ago
russell westbrook usa today 11-8
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Fires Back After Being Taunted by Miles Bridges

23 hours ago