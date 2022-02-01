Lakers: Shaq's Hilarious Response to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement

The biggest talk around the sports world right now is surrounding Tom Brady. The Buccaneers QB has been rumored to be retiring for this entire week, and he finally took to social media today to make the announcement official. That also came after a few days of TB denying reports that he had made a decision to call it a career.

But one former Lakers star had the best response to Brady announcing that his career was coming to an end. Shaq had one little quip to drop in the comments of Brady's IG post, and it was perfect.

Brady just wrapped up his 22nd season in the NFL, 20 of which were played with the Patriots in New England. He won 7 Super Bowls, 3 MVP awards, and it in the running for another one this year. Alternatively, Shaq played in the NBA for 19 years and won 4 titles, including 3 with the Lakers.

Congrats on one heck of a career TB12, and congrats on going out on top. Not many in professional sports get to do that, especially at age 44.