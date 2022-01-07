Skip to main content
Lakers: Shaq's Hilarious Story About Trying Harder With Halle Berry Watching

You can always count on Shaq for a laugh.

Lakers fans can always count on Shaq for some sort of entertainment. Even as long as he has been out of professional basketball, the big man continues to provide stories that have fans rolling every time. 

That would include this one about movie star Halle Berry. The Lakers star often talked about wanting to entertain the people that paid money to be at his games, including the celebrities that came through. 

But this story about Berry takes the cake. Berry got him so nervous when he saw her in the stands in New York that the big man even called a timeout for the Lakers. 

My heart started fluttering, I get nervous, I call a time out," he recalled. "Coach said, 'What are you doing?!' I said, 'Shut up, Halle Berry is here to watch me. Nobody shoots, make sure I get the ball.' And guess what, I actually made the free throw. I made the free throw, I was looking at Halle like [winks].

Only Shaq can get away with something like that. 

The Lakers star carried enough star power of his own during his playing days, not to mention the sheer physical presence that was enough to turn anyone's attention to him. But it's funny to think someone that big could be that nervous. 

