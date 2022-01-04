Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: Shaquille O’Neal Reveals the Disappointing Reason Why the Magic Lost Him to LA

    Lakers: Shaquille O’Neal Reveals the Disappointing Reason Why the Magic Lost Him to LA

    Not what you want to see from an NBA team.

    Not what you want to see from an NBA team.

    It's not lost on basketball fans how big of a deal it was that Shaq ended up with the Lakers back in 1996. Coming off of four very good years playing in Orlando, the big man was a really big deal on the free-agent market. With the Summer Olympics also the front of everyone's minds, he was a busy guy for those couple of months. 

    But the process by which Shaq ended up with the Lakers ultimately came down to money. And according to him, the Magic did not think that he was worth the money that everyone else did. 

    O'Neal talked on a podcast about the $80 million reportedly offered to him by the Magic. According to him, he did not think that was nearly enough money, and he revealed the details of that conversation. 

    Read More

    “I said listen, if a BMW cost $115,000, how much do you think this is gonna cost? That’s all I said. So then they were like no we’re not gonna do it. And then I was at a strip club, Manchester City. My former agent Leonard Armato called me, had one of those big dope man phones, and said ‘you need to come see me now, I got what you want’. So when I get there, open the door, it’s the great Jerry Buss.”

    Obviously, the Magic made a mistake. Shaq went on to sign a massive seven-year deal worth north of $121 million to play for the Lakers. What followed was three-consecutive NBA titles with Los Angeles from 2000 to 2003. He would also go on to a total of 15 All-Star teams, another title with the Heat, and a whole lot of points. 

    But those three titles with the Lakers were huge. They all came playing besides Kobe Bryant, forming one of the most iconic duos in NBA history. Talk about a big swing-and-a-miss for the Magic. 

    lakers court logo usa today
    News

    Lakers: Shaquille O’Neal Reveals the Disappointing Reason Why the Magic Lost Him to LA

    1 minute ago
    reaves westbrook bradley 11-8 - usa today
    News

    Lakers Austin Reaves Discusses the Impact of His COVID Related Absence

    1 hour ago
    lebron james usa today 12-28-21
    News

    Lakers: LA Team Official Says Argument Between LeBron James and Phil Handy Is Overblown

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_12716280
    News

    Lakers: Rob Pelinka and Kurt Rambis to Decide Roster Decisions This Week

    3 hours ago
    malik monk usa today 12-25-21
    News

    Lakers: Malik Monk's Interesting Reason For Not Having Tattoos on His Right Arm

    4 hours ago
    Kuzma
    News

    Lakers: Did Los Angeles Make a Mistake Moving on From Kyle Kuzma?

    5 hours ago
    carmelo anthony usa today 11-8
    News

    Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Comments on His Puzzling Shooting Statistics

    7 hours ago
    rondo
    News

    Lakers: Frank Vogel Calls Rajon Rondo One of His Favorite Players He Has Ever Coached

    19 hours ago