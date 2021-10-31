Lakers: Shaquille O’Neal Says to Kids ‘We ain’t rich, I’m rich’

Shaquille O’Neal is known to say many things, somethings speaking to the truth and sometimes totally outlandish. Recently he rejected his celebrity status, saying that he rather be known for his kindness away from basketball and the media cameras. Obviously, that isn’t something that can be done. A man of his celebrity status simply cannot give away his influencer status that easily.

The Big Diesel recently appeared on the ‘Earn Your Leisure’ podcast, and made another claim that for sure would shock many people.

“My kids are older now. They’re kind of upset with me, not really upset but they don’t understand. I tell them all the time, ‘We ain’t rich. I’m rich.”

O’Neal wants his kids to forge their own path when they make careers for themselves. He reminds them of how he came up from nothing, so he wants them to have a similar mindset.

“There’s one rule: education. I don’t care if you play basketball. I don’t care about none of that. Listen, I got six kids. I would like a doctor, somebody to own a hedge fund, a pharmacist, a lawyer, someone that owns multiple businesses, someone to take over my business. But I tell them I’m not going to hand it to you. You gotta earn it.”

The four-time NBA champion has a net worth of over $400 million and has over 50 different endorsement deals including being an early investor in Ring, the home security system company, which was bought by Amazon in 2018 for $1 billion.