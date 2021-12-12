Lakers: Shaquille O’Neal Sounds Off on Team

Although the Lakers have not been one of the worse teams, they have not exactly been lighting the league on fire with their subpar play. After one of the easiest schedules to start the season, the team is currently treading water at 14-13 and in 6th place in the Western Conference.

The team can never seem to find any momentum. Whether they manage to play one quarter or one game of quality basketball, they revert right back to looking lost on either end of the court. Everyone is still waiting for them to string together games of winning basketball. Injuries and the lack of experience on the court have hampered the teams’ progress, but many people are tired of hearing excuses.

One of those that are sick of watching this team, is the Laker legend Shaquille O’Neal himself. On the Big Podcast with Shaq, the Big Diesel was quick to let everyone know he had no desire to attend any games to watch LeBron and the Lakers anytime soon.

"I'm not even going, I'm not even going anymore. Who wanna watch them people play? I don’t celebrate seventh place at all. I celebrate Steph Curry. That’s who I celebrate. I can go to Golden State and watch him play."

This comes on the heels of Charles Barkley calling out Anthony Davis and Kendrick Perkins saying the team ‘trash’. On any given night, the Lakers could be playing like a team that could make some serious noise in the playoffs, but then a couple minutes later, they could play and make fans wonder if they forgot how to play basketball. Just last month, the Timberwolves came to Staples Center and outscored the Lakers 40-12 in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Curry and his squad are reminding the league just how good they were a couple seasons ago. All eyes have been on Curry lately, as he only needs 7 threes to surpass Ray Allen for the all-time leader in three-point baskets made. His teammate Klay Thompson is set to return to the rotation within a month, as they are setting themselves up to be the favorites to win the title this season.