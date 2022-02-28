Skip to main content
Lakers Should Seriously Consider Buying Out Kent Bazemore

Lakers Should Seriously Consider Buying Out Kent Bazemore

The Lakers are going to want more roster flexibility, and buying out someone like Kent Bazemore might be their best option.

The Lakers are going to want more roster flexibility, and buying out someone like Kent Bazemore might be their best option.

The Lakers are going to want some roster flexibility in the coming weeks. Since they decided to stand still at the trade deadline this month, they're left with looking at the buyout market. And cutting ties with guys currently on their roster will help to free up space should a name arise. 

One name to keep an eye on is Kent Bazemore. He got the start in the first 13 games of the Lakers season, and he was supposed to be a big part of the scheme. But since those 13 starts, he has been out of Frank Vogel's rotations

Yes, he offers speed and defensive tenacity at the wing, which the Lakers need. But his inability to hit shots has made him a one-way player. He's hitting just 33 percent of his shots from the field and his long-range has also taken a significant dip.

Read More

Bazemore has a $2.4 million salary for this year that comes off of the books at the end of the season. The Lakers were already reportedly interested in getting him out of Los Angeles before the deadline, possibly in preparation for a move. 

DeAndre Jordan was another name brought up around that time with Bazemore. But an injury to Anthony Davis means the Lakers do need depth at center, and that might have bought DJ more time in Los Angeles. 

Bazemore could also be pushing for a change of scenery. He was excited to come to the Lakers, but things just haven't worked out and he's been relegated to a very low-minutes role. He's averaging just 6 minutes per game since the start of 2022. 

kent bazemore usa today lakers 2021
News

Lakers Should Seriously Consider Buying Out Kent Bazemore

By Brook Smith
10 minutes ago
Frank Vogel
News

Lakers Players Exchange Heated Words With Fans in Loss to Pelicans

By Brook Smith
1 hour ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers: This Vegas Bet Placed Before the Season is About to Pay Off in the Worst Way For LA

By Brook Smith
3 hours ago
russell westbrook usa today headache
News

Lakers Fans Boo Russell Westbrook, But He Shrugs it Off After Loss

By Brook Smith
5 hours ago
USATSI_16847456
News

Lakers: Insider Rips LA; Calls Front Office a 'Disaster'

By Eric Eulau
22 hours ago
DeMar DeRozan Anthony Davis
News

Lakers: Executive Suggests DeMar DeRozan Could Land in LA With Anthony Davis Trade

By Brook Smith
Feb 27, 2022
lebron-james1
News

Lakers: LeBron James Confident That the Front Office Wants to Win Titles

By Brook Smith
Feb 27, 2022
anthony davis dunk usa today 11-8
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Could Be Out Longer Than Expected

By Brook Smith
Feb 27, 2022