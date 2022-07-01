Skip to main content
Lakers Sign Center Damian Jones to Two-Year Contract

Lakers Sign Center Damian Jones to Two-Year Contract

The Lakers reportedly inked center Damian Jones to a two-year deal according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers reportedly inked center Damian Jones to a two-year deal according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In an effort to add some youth to the roster, the Lakers signed four players during the first couple of hours of free agency. One of the quartet, Damian Jones, already has some experience with playing for the purple and gold. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report that the Lakers inked Jones to a two-year deal on Thursday afternoon.

Woj noted that the second year of the contract is a player option.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jones, a 6'11" center, appeared in eight games for the Lakers during the 2020-2021 season on a pair of 10-day contracts. In those eight games, Jones averaged 5.4 PPG and 3.3 RPG.

Jones began his NBA career with Golden State as the team's first round draft pick in the 2016 draft (30th overall).

He's played for six NBA teams in his six-year career, but could provide some solid bench minutes for the Lakers as a backup center.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18060328_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Sign Juan Toscano-Anderson Per NBA Insider

By Staff Writer16 hours ago
Lakers Troy Brown Jr
News

Lakers Sign Forward Troy Brown Jr to a League Minimum Deal

By Brook Smith16 hours ago
USATSI_18053678_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Agree to Terms with Free Agent Guard Lonnie Walker IV

By Staff Writer16 hours ago
USATSI_18062406_168396005_lowres (3)
News

Lakers: Malik Monk Signs Multi-Year Deal with Sacramento Kings

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_17495527_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Sacramento Kings Reportedly Interested in Signing Malik Monk in Free Agency Says Insider

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_17410814_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Suggests that Six-Time All-Star Blake Griffin is Leaning Towards Signing with LA

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_18549197_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Targeting Otto Porter Jr. and T.J. Warren in Free Agency Says NBA Insider

By Staff WriterJun 30, 2022
USATSI_18062406_168396005_lowres (3)
News

Lakers Rumors: Malik Monk Might Be Changing His Tune on Re-Signing with LA in Free Agency

By Staff WriterJun 29, 2022