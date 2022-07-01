Lakers Sign Center Damian Jones to Two-Year Contract

In an effort to add some youth to the roster, the Lakers signed four players during the first couple of hours of free agency. One of the quartet, Damian Jones, already has some experience with playing for the purple and gold.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report that the Lakers inked Jones to a two-year deal on Thursday afternoon.

Woj noted that the second year of the contract is a player option.

Jones, a 6'11" center, appeared in eight games for the Lakers during the 2020-2021 season on a pair of 10-day contracts. In those eight games, Jones averaged 5.4 PPG and 3.3 RPG.

Jones began his NBA career with Golden State as the team's first round draft pick in the 2016 draft (30th overall).

He's played for six NBA teams in his six-year career, but could provide some solid bench minutes for the Lakers as a backup center.