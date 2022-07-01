Skip to main content
Lakers Sign Juan Toscano-Anderson Per NBA Insider

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers have signed Warriors guard Juan Toscano-Anderson to a deal.

It's hard to keep up with all of the NBA signings in free agency on a wild Thursday, but safe to say, most the Lakers signings won't make headlines. To be fair, that's the nature of the position the Lakers are in. They don't have cap space to go out and ink a household name to a new contract and have to continue to work around the margins to fill out their roster.

Moments after signing former Spurs first-round pick Lonnie Walker IV to a free agent deal, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that the Lakers agreed to terms with Warriors guard Juan Toscano-Anderson according to his agent at Klutch Sports, Erika Ruiz. 

Toscano-Anderson, who's an Oakland native, has logged 139 games for the Warriors across the last three seasons. Last season, he averaged 13.6 minutes per game and shot 32.2% from three. He was largely a bench player, and did not log a single minute in the Warriors recent championship run.

Considering the Lakers limited remaining cap space, it's presumed the deal is for a veteran minimum contract.

