Lakers Signing Guard Mason Jones to a Two-Way Contract From South Bay

The Lakers are looking to get any warm bodies onto their bench that they can right now. With the high number of positive COVID tests that have plagued the team over the last two weeks, the team has had to look outside of the organization to fill out its roster.

That includes the signing of veteran Isaiah Thomas who has already played two games with the Lakers. And while that signing appears to have been an early success, Los Angeles needs a few more bodies in there.

They solved that on Tuesday afternoon with a pair of signings. The Lakers picked up Jemerrio Jones from the Wisconsin G League, and they are also reportedly signing Mason Jones from the South Bay team.

The deal with Jones is a two-way contract, allowing the Lakers two additional players on their 15-man roster. That means that Jones will likely be a candidate to be with the team on the bench and likely not get any playing time. But should the need arise, he will be available to them.

Jones just finished with 24 points and shot 8-of-15 from the field for the South Bay Lakers on Sunday.

Up next, the Lakers will take on the Suns back at home on Tuesday night. They also welcome the Spurs to Los Angeles on Thursday before facing off against the Nets on Christmas Day. They face a tough stretch of games over the next two weeks, and they will have to get it done without AD in the rotation for at least a month.