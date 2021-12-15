Lakers: Skip Bayless Argues LeBron James Has Been Passed Up as the Face of the NBA

It's been a long 19 years of dominance in the NBA for LeBron James. For almost two full decades, LBJ has wowed fans and filled seats everywhere that he has played. That includes his relatively short time playing with the Lakers.

And why not? James has been and always will be an athletic phenomenon in basketball. But with that stardom has also come the expected criticisms whenever his teams don't succeed. Naturally, the Lakers stumbling into this year has once again fallen onto James in the eyes of experts.

That would include Skip Bayless, a guy that notoriously goes after LeBron with every chance he gets. He once again went after the Lakers star after Steph Curry passed up Ray Allen as the NBA's all-time three-point shooter on Tuesday night in New York.

He’s really become the face of this league. And I still think LeBron is right there it’s like 51 to 49. But I think that Steph is slightly past him. It’s what drove KD out of Golden State because KD just couldn’t compete with it, the deep love.

And to be fair, that's probably the nicest thing that Skip has ever said about LeBron. But he also went on to say that he would not include Steph in his NBA Top 10 list of all-time players. But somehow, LeBron is right up there near the top as the face of the league. Lakers fans understandably were befuddled by those two thoughts.

But that's bound to happen when you're one of the greatest basketball players in the history of the sport. James winning just one title since he won with Cleveland in 2016. LBJ led the Lakers to their first title since 2010 in the 2020 playoff bubble.

On the other hand, Steph has won three titles of his own since 2015. Maybe that's part of why Skip gave him the edge as the face of the NBA. But playing for a team like the Lakers, it's hard to discount the King.