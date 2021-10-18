    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: Social Media Hits Over the Week

    Lakers: Social Media Hits Over the Week

    Another week of more memes and viral hits.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Austin Reaves Already Becoming a Fan Favorite

    Fans seem to be taking a liking to Austin Reaves this preseason. Already comparisons have been drawn to him as the second coming of departed Alex Caruso.

    Winless Preseason Draws More Jokes Than Ire from Fans

    Seasoned Lakers fans know all too well how meaningless the preseason is, but that doesn’t stop the internet from roasting the Lakers inability to win any games. Remember, the last time the Lakers even won a game? May 27, 2021, when they took a 2-1 series lead against the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers had such a handling of that game that Andre Drummond was busy having fun on the bench. Things haven’t been good since that point, hence this meme coming back after every loss.

    Russell Westbrook Wasn’t Having It from this Heckler

    During the last preseason game against the Kings, one fan decided it would be funny to tell Brodie that he wasn’t that good without his dyed hair. Westbrook wasn’t having it at all.

    lebron-socialmedia
    News

    Lakers: Social Media Hits Over the Week

    53 seconds ago
    bron-kd-reading
    News

    Lakers: Must Reads from the Past Week

    2 hours ago
    joey-ayayi
    News

    Lakers News: Joel Ayayi Will No Longer be With the Team

    3 hours ago
    las-vegas
    News

    Lakers Betting: 52.5 Win Total Seems Too Good to be True

    4 hours ago
    lebronkuz
    News

    Lakers News: So Who Will Be in the Starting Lineup Come Opening Day?

    6 hours ago
    Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook
    News

    Lakers News: The Athletic Doesn’t Have the Team as Favorites in the Conference

    8 hours ago
    vanessa-bryant
    News

    Lakers News: LA County Officials Want Kobe Bryant’s Widow to Take Psychiatric Exam

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_16944050
    News

    Lakers News: Austin Reaves Shows He Belongs in the League

    Oct 16, 2021