Lakers: Social Media Hits Over the Week

Austin Reaves Already Becoming a Fan Favorite

Fans seem to be taking a liking to Austin Reaves this preseason. Already comparisons have been drawn to him as the second coming of departed Alex Caruso.

Winless Preseason Draws More Jokes Than Ire from Fans

Seasoned Lakers fans know all too well how meaningless the preseason is, but that doesn’t stop the internet from roasting the Lakers inability to win any games. Remember, the last time the Lakers even won a game? May 27, 2021, when they took a 2-1 series lead against the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers had such a handling of that game that Andre Drummond was busy having fun on the bench. Things haven’t been good since that point, hence this meme coming back after every loss.

Russell Westbrook Wasn’t Having It from this Heckler

During the last preseason game against the Kings, one fan decided it would be funny to tell Brodie that he wasn’t that good without his dyed hair. Westbrook wasn’t having it at all.