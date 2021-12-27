Lakers Stanley Johnson on What it Means to Take the Court For L.A.

Stanley Johnson talked about what it means to him to be a part of the Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most impactful teams in basketball, from their incredibly rich history to their current team. No one can deny that the Lakers are known for the talent and thrilling moments that would make your heart stop. The 17x NBA Championship winning team will always be known as something special to basketball. With that said, for the newly signed player, Stanley Johnson, being on the Lakers is something that he will never forget.

Johnson spoke about what it was like to not only take the court with the Lakers but to be there on Christmas day.

"When you think about basketball, for me, one of the things that helped me fall in love with basketball was watching the Lakers play," said Johnson. "I think being able to play for the Lakers and on this day, it's a special day in the NBA. It's something I'll remember for a long time."

Playing on Christmas day is a big deal and since the Lakers vs. Nets matchup was one of the primetime games, Johnson knew all eyes will be on him. A day before, he was signed to a 10-day deal, just in time for him to be available to play against the Nets. On Christmas day, Stanley Johnson scored 7 points, had a defensive rebound, and an assist, within 27 minutes of playing time. To break it down, Johnson was not there to score, he was there to make sure that L.A. had a good defensive presence.

Although he was not producing much, having a good defensive player out on the court helped the Lakers get the game back in their control until their downfall in the final few minutes of the game. Stanley Johnson understands what it means to be a part of the Lakers and is taking in every second of it.

The Lakers will play next on Dec. 28. against the Rockets in Houston.