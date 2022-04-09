Skip to main content
Lakers: Steph Curry Laughs Off Comment From LeBron James

Doesn't look like Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry will be teaming up with LeBron James anytime soon.

LeBron James has played with plenty of Hall-of-Famers in his 19-year NBA career. From peak Dwayne Wade to an aged Shaquille O'Neal, James has had some legendary teammates.

In an episode of LeBron's show, The Shop, James talked about a current superstar he'd like to play with.

"In today's game, Steph Curry. Steph Curry is the one that I want to play with."

Curry appeared to have not heard LeBron's quote until it was played back for him during an interview on 95.7 The Game. Curry responded. 

"That is phenomenal. When did he say that? Was that on The Shop? Okay. Well, he got his wish. He's the captain, he's picked me the last two All-Star games so I don't know if that suffices, but I'm good right now."

The two-time MVP delivered the last four words with some bravado and a big grin on his face. Curry topped it off with spelling out what the idea of he and LeBron playing together truly is - a fantasy. 

"Whenever you get the interest or curiosity of what it would be like to play with arguably MVP caliber dude like he is, one of the greatest of all-time, cool. It's amazing, we all can live in the fantasy world." 

The pair have quite the history. LeBron's Cavaliers faced Curry's Warriors in four straight NBA Finals. Although the Warriors took three of the four, nobody will forget the 2016 Finals. Better known as the series in which LeBron's Cavaliers stormed back from a 3-1 series deficit to capture the NBA title.

Perhaps the two will have the opportunity down the road to join forces in a sort of 1999 Barkeley-Olajuwon kind of way.

That may be a fantasy for LeBron, but would be a real life nightmare for some Golden State Warriors fans. 

