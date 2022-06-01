Lakers: Stephen A. Rekindles Steph Curry-LeBron James Debate

Steph Curry and the Warriors are back in the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years. LeBron James and the Lakers didn't even get close.

Just two years ago, the Warriors posted a 15-50 record in the COVID shortened season. Now, they're back in the Finals and Curry is a huge reason why.

"I'm willing to say the Golden State Warriors are winning two of the next three titles. I believe Steph Curry will eclipse LeBron James and capture five championships in his career while LeBron is still stuck on four. That is what I believe will happen."

Stephen A. believes that the Warriors considerable depth is reason to think that these Warriors aren't just a Cindarella story and that Curry will pass LeBron in championship rings.

"I see the Warriors winning two of the next three titles. That's what I see. I'm thinking about Steph Curry, I'm thinking about Klay, I'm thinking about Draymond. I'm also thinking about Jordan Poole. I'm thinking about Kuminga. Yes, I'm going to bring up James Wiseman. Yes, I understand he's been out all season long, but the brother is a seven-footer with skills and I think once you insert him into the equation...with Kevan Looney still there, and Draymond still there, I like their chances."

LeBron and Curry famously squared off in four-straight Finals (2015-2018). Curry's Warriors beat LeBron's Cavaliers in three of the four matchups, but LeBron, for the moment, has one more title (4) than Curry (3).

According to Stephen A., that's not going to be the case much longer.