Skip to main content
Lakers: Stephen A. Smith Backpedals After Trashing Anthony Davis

Lakers: Stephen A. Smith Backpedals After Trashing Anthony Davis

Stephen A. Smith might just be back on the Anthony Davis train.

Stephen A. Smith might just be back on the Anthony Davis train.

Today marks the 3-year anniversary of when the trade sending Anthony Davis to Los Angeles for a large haul was announced to the world. Davis immediately made an impact with the Lakers in his first season as he helped them win their first NBA Title since 2010 while in the bubble.

While he made a great first impression, his presence in Los Angeles hasn’t felt the same. His time on the court has decreased over the past two seasons due to injuries, and his production has not been as consistent as it once was. 

That’s caused a lot of the Laker faithful to turn on him, especially this past season. Fans everywhere became even more alarmed when Davis admitted that he hadn't shot a basketball since April 5th during in an appearance on the Nuke Squad YouTube gaming channel.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Upon hearing that, AD came under fire from the notorious Stephen A. Smith. He called out Davis’ practice habits this offseason after the Lakers didn’t even make it into the playoffs as well as his horrendous shooting percentage from beyond the arc. However, it hasn’t taken Smith long to jump back on the AD train as he stated he would rather take a healthy Davis over several NBA stars. 

“When healthy, we’re talking about a healthy Anthony Davis, which is a rarity, I’d take Anthony Davis over Luka. I’d take Anthony Davis over Jokic. Yes, I would.”

Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić are no slouches. They are regarded as two of the best players in the league today, yet both would be passed on by Smith for Davis. Those two aren’t the only stars mentioned by Smith either.

“I’d take him over Luka. I’d take him over Jokic. And as much love, and respect, and reverence that I have for Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum, and how big time I believe both of them are, I’d take a healthy Anthony Davis over them too.”

While Davis has not played up to his potential over the past two seasons and the others mentioned above have cemented themselves as stars, a healthy Anthony Davis may just top them all. At least, to Stephen A. Smith.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_16202951_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Former LA Forward Facing Felony Drug Charges

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
Anthony Davis
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Will Be Top-5 Player Next Season, ESPN Analyst Predicts

By Daniel Palma20 hours ago
USATSI_18059960_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Five 'Sensible' Players LA Can Sign in Free Agency Per NBA Expert

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_18475587_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Insider Identifies Which NBA Draft Picks LA Is Trying to Acquire

By Eric EulauJun 14, 2022
USATSI_17999133
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Receives Honor From Oklahoma City

By Staff WriterJun 14, 2022
USATSI_17977570_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: ESPN Analyst Torches Anthony Davis Over His Surprising Practice Habits

By Eric EulauJun 13, 2022
USATSI_17608606_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Explains the Only Way LA Trades Russell Westbrook This Summer

By Eric EulauJun 13, 2022
USATSI_18028623_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Fans React to Anthony Davis' Alarming Statement

By Eric EulauJun 13, 2022