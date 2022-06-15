Today marks the 3-year anniversary of when the trade sending Anthony Davis to Los Angeles for a large haul was announced to the world. Davis immediately made an impact with the Lakers in his first season as he helped them win their first NBA Title since 2010 while in the bubble.

While he made a great first impression, his presence in Los Angeles hasn’t felt the same. His time on the court has decreased over the past two seasons due to injuries, and his production has not been as consistent as it once was.

That’s caused a lot of the Laker faithful to turn on him, especially this past season. Fans everywhere became even more alarmed when Davis admitted that he hadn't shot a basketball since April 5th during in an appearance on the Nuke Squad YouTube gaming channel.

Upon hearing that, AD came under fire from the notorious Stephen A. Smith. He called out Davis’ practice habits this offseason after the Lakers didn’t even make it into the playoffs as well as his horrendous shooting percentage from beyond the arc. However, it hasn’t taken Smith long to jump back on the AD train as he stated he would rather take a healthy Davis over several NBA stars.

“When healthy, we’re talking about a healthy Anthony Davis, which is a rarity, I’d take Anthony Davis over Luka. I’d take Anthony Davis over Jokic. Yes, I would.”

Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić are no slouches. They are regarded as two of the best players in the league today, yet both would be passed on by Smith for Davis. Those two aren’t the only stars mentioned by Smith either.

“I’d take him over Luka. I’d take him over Jokic. And as much love, and respect, and reverence that I have for Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum, and how big time I believe both of them are, I’d take a healthy Anthony Davis over them too.”

While Davis has not played up to his potential over the past two seasons and the others mentioned above have cemented themselves as stars, a healthy Anthony Davis may just top them all. At least, to Stephen A. Smith.