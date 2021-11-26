Lakers: Stephen A Smith Claims LeBron James Has 'Never Been Feared' in the NBA

Sometimes in basketball, you hear something just so ridiculous that you can't help but laugh. And a lot of times these days, it seems to be coming out of the mouth of ESPN's Stephen A Smith. Especially when it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers.

This week, Smith took aim at LeBron James...again. He talked about the fight that James took part in and went as far as to claim that no one in the NBA actually fears LeBron. He claims because he's too nice that no one is afraid to go at him.

Keep in mind, LeBron is 6-foot-9 and weighs over 250 lbs, most of which appears to be muscle in his shoulders.

You saw LeBron when he first came into the league, you saw when they went to the finals, you saw when he was… taking pictures and playing around and being jovial and all that other stuff. LeBron James is too phenomenal and too great not to be incredibly respected, but in my estimation, from the people that I’ve spoken to covering the league, [LeBron] has never been feared. … With LeBron, you believe you can take him. You believe he can be had.

The good news is that JJ Reddick wasn't about to let Smith get away with a statement like that.

To say that his peers don’t fear him, opposing coaches don’t fear him, you think people want to go into a playoff series against LeBron. More than one, find me a player who’s attacked LeBron.

You can say what you want about LeBron James, but doubting his physical capability is just a foolish take.