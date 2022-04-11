Skip to main content
Lakers to Fire Head Coach Frank Vogel 'As Soon As Monday'

Lakers to Fire Head Coach Frank Vogel 'As Soon As Monday'

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Lakers cutting ties with Frank Vogel is imminent.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Lakers cutting ties with Frank Vogel is imminent.

A decision that's been expected is now confirmed. Frank Vogel will no longer be the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Vogel's imminent firing late on Sunday evening.

The news broke right as the Lakers were wrapping up a 146-141 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets. The timing, was awkward to say the least. Reporters asked Vogel in the post game press conference about his job status. Vogel responded:

"I haven't been told s--- and I'm going to enjoy tonight's game, celebrate what these young guys did in terms of scratching and clawing and getting back in this game and getting a win, and we'll deal with tomorrow, tomorrow,"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Vogel was then asked if he had been notified of the breaking news prior to the post game press conference and how it affected the locker room. 

"Yes. I'm going to enjoy tonight's game and what our guys did tonight and the way we finished out this season."

It was yet another example of how Vogel has kept his cool throughout a difficult season full of rumors and reports about.

The bigger question is why did the Lakers organization leak the information to Woj when they did? Couldn't they at least have let Vogel soak up one of the team's 33 wins for just a few more minutes before having to field questions about the report in real time?

Either way, there will be a new head coach on the sidelines next season for the Lakers. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17806967_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Insider Hints at Possible Luka Doncic-LeBron James Pairing Down the Road

By Eric Eulau12 hours ago
USATSI_18048679_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Provides His Perspective on Difficult Season

By Eric Eulau15 hours ago
USATSI_17933609 (1)
News

Lakers: Why a Short Anthony Davis Quote Could Be Long on Meaning

By Eric Eulau18 hours ago
USATSI_17806468_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Report Shows Dissension Between Vogel and Russell Westbrook From 'Day 1'

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_16005725_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Executive Links Toronto Raptors Head Coach Nick Nurse to LA

By Eric EulauApr 9, 2022
USATSI_17674500_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Steph Curry Laughs Off Comment From LeBron James

By Eric EulauApr 9, 2022
USATSI_17184292_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Signs G-League Player to Two-Way Contract

By Eric EulauApr 9, 2022
Rob Pelinka
News

Lakers Aren't Expected to Fire GM Rob Pelinka Says ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne

By Eric EulauApr 9, 2022