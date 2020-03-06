AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Lakers To Sign Dion Waiters

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers are finalizing a deal to sign guard Dion Waiters, as first reported by The Athletic. 

Waiters played in only three games this season for the Miami Heat while serving three suspensions, including one for taking cannabis-infused gummies on the team plane. 

The Heat dealt Waiters to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a three-team trade on Feb. 6. The Grizzlies waived him three days later. 

Waiters, 28, has career averages of 13.2 points on 41 percent shooting from the field.

The Lakers worked out Waiters on Monday after waiving Troy Daniels on Sunday to open up a roster spot. 

Waiters was the fourth overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He played alongside LeBron James for 33 games during the 2014-2015 season, before being traded to Oklahoma City on January 5, 2015.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Says He's Motivated By Being The Best In The World, Not MVPs

At age 35, James leads the league in a assists with 10.7 a game, while averaging 25.4 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Melissa Rohlin

Derek Fisher, Robert Horry Chat Anthony Davis Trade Benefits

The Anthony Davis trade to the Lakers also was voted top moment of the year in recent L.A. Sports Awards.

Jill Painter Lopez

NBA Encouraging Fist Bumps With Coronavirus

Lakers coach Frank Vogel weighs in on health scare that the NBA has addressed

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Practices Deep Three-Pointers So His Game Has No Holes

James made a 36-foot three-pointer in the Lakers' 120-107 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Praises Anthony Davis After 120-107 Win Over 76ers

The Lakers beat a Philadelphia 76ers team that was missing three starters on Tuesday, 120-107, behind strong performances from James and Anthony Davis

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Can Continue Hot Streak With Anticipated Homestand

The Lakers play their next six games at Staples Center

Jill Painter Lopez

by

Ct33

LeBron James And NBA Stars Showing Emotions Has A Big Impact

After Kobe Bryant's death, the most successful and powerful athletes in America showed their raw emotions to huge television audiences, marking a sharp break from the stereotype that men -- and especially macho athletes -- aren't supposed to cry.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

New Orleans Pelicans' Lonzo Ball Is Leaving Creative Artists Agency

Ball, who played with the Lakers from 2017-2019, signed with Creative Artists Agency last April after mutually parting ways with former agent Harrison Gaines.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Laughs At How Rookies Are Closer In Age To His Sons Than Him

After the Lakers lost to Memphis on Saturday, James told a funny story about his age gap with some of the league's rookies

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

Report: Lakers Will Work Out Dion Waiters On Monday

Waiters is averaging 13.2 points and 2.7 assists per game in his eight-year NBA career

Jill Painter Lopez

by

Ct33