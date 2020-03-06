Lakers To Sign Dion Waiters

The Lakers are finalizing a deal to sign guard Dion Waiters, as first reported by The Athletic.

Waiters played in only three games this season for the Miami Heat while serving three suspensions, including one for taking cannabis-infused gummies on the team plane.

The Heat dealt Waiters to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a three-team trade on Feb. 6. The Grizzlies waived him three days later.

Waiters, 28, has career averages of 13.2 points on 41 percent shooting from the field.

The Lakers worked out Waiters on Monday after waiving Troy Daniels on Sunday to open up a roster spot.

Waiters was the fourth overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He played alongside LeBron James for 33 games during the 2014-2015 season, before being traded to Oklahoma City on January 5, 2015.