Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers To Wear City Edition Jersey's Tonight, And They Have Yet to Win in Them
    Publish date:

    Lakers To Wear City Edition Jersey's Tonight, And They Have Yet to Win in Them

    Not ideal for a struggling team.
    Author:

    Not ideal for a struggling team.

    Superstitions absolutely have their place in sports. Regardless of how odd(or sometimes gross) they might be, players have their reasons for sticking with certain routines. So Lakers fans who ARE superstitious might not be too thrilled about this. 

    For the sixth time this season, the Lakers will be wearing their City Edition jerseys on Friday night. Unfortunately, they've lost all 5 games that they've played with them so far in 2021. 

    They could absolutely turn their luck around against the Trail Blazers tonight, but they'll still be doing it without Anthony Davis. Portland has struggled to a disappointing 13-21 record despite Damian Lillard finding his rhythm as of late. Dame has dropped 172 points over his last 5 games, averaging 34.4 over that span. 

    Read More

    So the final game of a disappointing 2021 portion of the year will be played in a jersey that the Lakers have yet to win in. But to be fair, they haven't really won much at all so far this year, so don't blame the jersey. 

    The Lakers and Trail Blazers tip-off at 7:30 tonight at Cryto.com Arena. Los Angeles will then welcome the Timberwolves into town on Sunday for their first contest of the new year. 

    injured lebron james 11-15 usa today
    News

    Lakers To Wear City Edition Jersey's Tonight, And They Have Yet to Win in Them

    just now
    frank-vogel
    News

    Lakers: Good News For Frank Vogel

    3 hours ago
    denzel valentine usa today 12-21-21
    News

    Lakers Acquiring Denzel Valentine For Rajon Rondo, But Will He Stick Around?

    3 hours ago
    stanley johnson usa today lakers 12-28-21
    News

    Lakers: What A Rajon Rondo Trade Would Mean For Stanley Johnson's LA Future

    18 hours ago
    lebron james usa today 12-29-21
    News

    Lakers: Birthday Boy LeBron James Remains One Of The Best Players In The NBA

    19 hours ago
    rajon rondo usa today 11-4
    News

    Lakers: Cavaliers Closing In On Rajon Rondo Trade

    21 hours ago
    trevor ariza 11-21
    News

    Lakers Trevor Ariza is Questionable to Return Friday Alongside Other Updates

    22 hours ago
    lebron james ja morant usa today 12-29-21
    News

    Lakers: Ja Morant Takes a Shot at Laker Fans Following Their Win

    23 hours ago