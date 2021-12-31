Lakers To Wear City Edition Jersey's Tonight, And They Have Yet to Win in Them

Superstitions absolutely have their place in sports. Regardless of how odd(or sometimes gross) they might be, players have their reasons for sticking with certain routines. So Lakers fans who ARE superstitious might not be too thrilled about this.

For the sixth time this season, the Lakers will be wearing their City Edition jerseys on Friday night. Unfortunately, they've lost all 5 games that they've played with them so far in 2021.

They could absolutely turn their luck around against the Trail Blazers tonight, but they'll still be doing it without Anthony Davis. Portland has struggled to a disappointing 13-21 record despite Damian Lillard finding his rhythm as of late. Dame has dropped 172 points over his last 5 games, averaging 34.4 over that span.

So the final game of a disappointing 2021 portion of the year will be played in a jersey that the Lakers have yet to win in. But to be fair, they haven't really won much at all so far this year, so don't blame the jersey.

The Lakers and Trail Blazers tip-off at 7:30 tonight at Cryto.com Arena. Los Angeles will then welcome the Timberwolves into town on Sunday for their first contest of the new year.