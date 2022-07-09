Skip to main content

Lakers: Trading Kyrie Irving Isn't Nets First Priority According to Insiders

Recent rumors indicate the Lakers and Nets are in discussion to ship Kyrie Irving to the Lakers, but the Nets have other priorities to tend before making the huge move

There seems to be little doubt in the Lakers front office and most fans that Kyrie Irving would bring immediate value to the team. Both the Lakers and Nets have been in discussion for a huge trade to land the former all-star, but the Nets have other concerns they have to deal with first. 

League sources stressed that Brooklyn views Resolving Kevin Durant's trade request as a significantly higher priority than clearing Irving's $36.9 million of the Nets' books, according to Bleacher Reports' Eric Pincus.

"League sources stressed that Brooklyn views resolving Kevin Durant's trade request as a significantly higher priority than clearing Irving's final $36.9 million of the Nets' books."

Durant spent most of his two seasons with the Nets on the sidelines playing only 90 games before ultimately requesting a trade. During his time, he was slowly recovering from a devastating achilles injury he suffered in the 2019 finals for the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers also have a huge contract on their hands with Westbrook expected to earn $47.1 million in the upcoming season. An unappealing number for the Nets who are expected to take on the 33 year-old's contract as part of the Irving deal and are already projected to be over $150 million above the luxury tax.

Despite the huge contracts, experts believe Irving will be a Laker before the upcoming season. Brad Turner of LA Times spoke with Marc Stein on Spotify Live and reiterated that trading Durant will be the first domino to fall in Brooklyn.

"I do think at some point before they get to camp, Kyrie is playing for the Lakers. The Lakers just have to be patient. From everything I've read & been told, the Nets will not do anything regarding Kyrie until they trade Kevin Durant."

