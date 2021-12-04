Skip to main content
    December 4, 2021
    Lakers: Trevor Ariza Injury Update
    Some news has emerged on the continued recovery of the veteran Lakers forward.
    The Lakers aren't just getting LeBron James back soon. The King returns to the floor tonight, earlier than anticipated, after having registered multiple negative COVID-19 tests.

    Los Angeles's nominal starting power forward, 36-year-old Trevor Ariza, also looks set to take the court again soon. Ariza of course has been sidelined since undergoing ankle surgery ahead of the 2021-22 season.

    Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the 6'8" vet played in his first non-contact team practice since his surgery this week. Head coach Frank Vogel cautions that Ariza, now in his second stint with the team that drafted him, will require a "build up" to get re-acclimated to NBA levels of fitness prior to taking the court. A definitive timeline has yet

    That said, this is great news, especially for a club that's looked increasingly willing to go small. Ariza could help unlock a lot of optionality for LA in that department.

