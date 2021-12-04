Lakers: Trevor Ariza Injury Update

The Lakers aren't just getting LeBron James back soon. The King returns to the floor tonight, earlier than anticipated, after having registered multiple negative COVID-19 tests.

Los Angeles's nominal starting power forward, 36-year-old Trevor Ariza, also looks set to take the court again soon. Ariza of course has been sidelined since undergoing ankle surgery ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the 6'8" vet played in his first non-contact team practice since his surgery this week. Head coach Frank Vogel cautions that Ariza, now in his second stint with the team that drafted him, will require a "build up" to get re-acclimated to NBA levels of fitness prior to taking the court. A definitive timeline has yet

That said, this is great news, especially for a club that's looked increasingly willing to go small. Ariza could help unlock a lot of optionality for LA in that department.