Lakers Trevor Ariza on His Season Debut Back with L.A.

Trevor Ariza hit the court for the first time in 12 years for the Lakers and later spoke about how he felt being out there with his team.

L.A. brought back another former Laker this season and it took some time, but he finally made his season debut. Trevor Ariza hit the court for the first time in 12 years for the Lakers and seemed to enjoy it. At the beginning of the season, it was made clear that Ariza would not be playing for a little while as he was dealing with an ankle injury and had to undergo a procedure. The NBA Champ had to wait at least eight weeks to be re-evaluated before he could even be considered to play.

Now, as the Lakers were losing players to them testing positive for COVID-19 or just due to other injuries, L.A. looked to their former Laker who had just found his way out of rehabilitation.

Trevor Ariza made his season debut on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls and only played for about 15 minutes. However, Ariza spoke after that game and talked about how he felt to be out on the court again, even with the tough loss of 115-to-110.

Although Trevor Ariza was not able to produce much out on the court, this is a step in the right direction for him. The Lakers played hard against the Bulls and now they must prepare to face off against one of the best teams in the league right now, the 24-5 Phoenix Suns.