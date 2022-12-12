Lakers Rumors: Lakers Unwilling To Trade Both Picks Unless An All-Star Is Part Of Return?

Your Los Angeles Lakers have long been considered likely candidates to make some kind of win-now deal to improve the team around All-Stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James this season. On Thursday, December 15th, most players who inked contracts as free agents over the summer will become trade-eligible for the first time this season, making that the unofficial beginning of dealmaking season across the league.

The most connected man in the media, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, spoke with Malika Andrews of "NBA Today" recently about how he sees the Lakers' front office opting to operate this season.

"I think this stretch has bought [the Lakers] a little bit of time now to really not have to rush into anything," Woj cautioned. "The conversations that are going on right now ahead of the trade deadline, outside of Jae Crowder, John Collins who are players I think both teams wanna move sooner than later, it's mostly teams just calling each other going, 'What are you interested in, what are the needs you're trying to fill? Here's what we would like,' not so much making concrete offers. That starts to come as we get closer to the trade deadline."

"But I think for the Lakers, I think their strategy remains the same. We know what their assets are: the '27 and the '29 unprotected first round picks. They're not going to use [their first round picks] unless they can get back essentially an All-Star level player. What remains to be seen [is] if those kind of players are available at the end of the deadline. Like a lot of teams, I think the Lakers will watch Chicago [specifically All-Star small forward DeMar DeRozan and recent All-Star center Nikola Vucevic]. But I think what's more realistic is expiring contracts and maybe one of those picks [being used] in a deal. I don't know that there's a two-pick deal out there for the Lakers."

When it comes to expiring contracts L.A. could be looking to deal, there is of course the $47.1 million salary of overpaid-but-still-good sixth man Russell Westbrook, along with the combined $18.1 million the Lakers are paying underperforming veteran guards Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn.