Lakers Veteran Reacts to Golden State Warriors Making it to NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors making their sixth NBA Finals in eight years doesn't exactly have Lakers fans jumping for joy. There's also at least one Lakers player who isn't thrilled with his former team making the Finals while he languishes on an extended vacation. Kent Bazemore took to Twitter last night to express his emotions.

In an odd coincidence, Bazemore's career up to this point is bookended with playing for the Warriors and then playing for the Lakers. Bazemore played his first season (2012-2013) in Golden State before the Lakers acquired he and MarShon Brook in 2014 in exchange for Steve Blake. The swingman played his 2020-2021 season with the Warriors before signing with LA this past summer for the veteran minimum.

Safe to say, the 32-year-old deeply regrets his decision to come play in LA instead of sticking around in Golden State. Especially after reviewing the reasons Bazemore signed with the Lakers last summer according The Athletic's Shams Charania.

"Bazemore turned down more money and years (two) from the Warriors, sources say, but believes he will have a bigger role and opportunity to win a championship with the Lakers. Bazemore is betting on himself."

This past season, Baze played just 14 minutes per game - his lowest per game average since his first 44 games with the Warriors in the 2013-2014 season. He shot just 32.4% from the field, which probably contributed to him getting buried on the bench on a team that lost 49 games this past season.

Life is full of choices. Bazemore made the wrong one.