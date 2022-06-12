Skip to main content
Lakers: Watch Anthony Davis Chow Down On Impressive Seafood Spread

Lakers: Watch Anthony Davis Chow Down On Impressive Seafood Spread

Anthony Davis is enjoying the offseason.

Anthony Davis is enjoying the offseason.

Anthony Davis is using his time off to his advantage. Davis has been seen all over the place, doing what he enjoys. Whether it is gaming with his friends or taking some time to eat some good food. 

During the past week, Anthony Davis was relaxing and enjoying some seafood while he has the time off. 

After the disappointing end to the 2021-22 regular season for the Lakers, it is important that each player is able to take some time for themselves. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Although the superstar was injured for most of the 2021-22 season, he seems to be recovering just fine. Anthony Davis is taking time for himself over the offseason and fans should enjoy that just as much as him. 

Athletes need breaks from the game but once the next season begins, fans should be prepared to see Davis back to his normal self. The NBA All-Star will be back to dominating the court like he never left. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_11986282_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James Might Be Following Tom Brady's Lead in More Ways Than One

By Eric Eulau13 hours ago
USATSI_17870971_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Insider Explains How LA Could Land a Valuable Wing In Free Agency

By Eric Eulau14 hours ago
LeBron James
News

NBA News: Insider Labels League Expansion as 'Not Imminent'

By Brenna White15 hours ago
USATSI_8950180
News

Lakers: NBA Hall-of-Famer Doesn't Believe Steph Curry Belongs in Kobe Class

By Brenna White16 hours ago
USATSI_18512338_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Fan at NBA Finals Game in Boston Sets Internet Ablaze

By Eric Eulau17 hours ago
USATSI_14774044_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Shaq's Son Plans to Workout for LA Prior to the NBA Draft

By Brenna White18 hours ago
USATSI_18042298_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Refusing to 'Force' a Russell Westbrook Trade

By Brenna White20 hours ago
USATSI_18062406_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Lakers: Malik Monk Posts Cryptic Message About His Free Agency

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago