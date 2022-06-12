Lakers: Watch Anthony Davis Chow Down On Impressive Seafood Spread

Anthony Davis is using his time off to his advantage. Davis has been seen all over the place, doing what he enjoys. Whether it is gaming with his friends or taking some time to eat some good food.

During the past week, Anthony Davis was relaxing and enjoying some seafood while he has the time off.

After the disappointing end to the 2021-22 regular season for the Lakers, it is important that each player is able to take some time for themselves.

Although the superstar was injured for most of the 2021-22 season, he seems to be recovering just fine. Anthony Davis is taking time for himself over the offseason and fans should enjoy that just as much as him.

Athletes need breaks from the game but once the next season begins, fans should be prepared to see Davis back to his normal self. The NBA All-Star will be back to dominating the court like he never left.