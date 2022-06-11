Skip to main content
Lakers: Watch Darvin Ham Promise LA Fans Three Things For Next Season

New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham made quite the guarantee in an official Lakers video.

The Darvin Ham era officially started this week. Fans and the media got their first look at the man the Lakers front office is banking on to turnaround a franchise in a tailspin. Ham answered a variety of questions from the media on Monday, with plenty of those inquiries centered around how he plans to maximize Russell Westbrook next season.

The day after his press conference, the Lakers official social media accounts released a video of Darvin Ham guaranteeing Lakers fans that next year's team will be three things.

Ham addresses "Laker Nation" before making his big promise to one of the most rabid fan bases in all of sports.

"There's three things I can guarantee you, coming up this season, 2022-2023, we're going to be three things and I promise you, we're going to be all three of these things. We're going to be competitive, we're going to be together, and we're going to hold ourselves accountable. Hopefully, that's going to lead to a ton of success, but it's a daily process. So stay tuned, don't give up, we're pushing the line, we're coming."

