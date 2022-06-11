Lakers: Watch Darvin Ham Promise LA Fans Three Things For Next Season

The Darvin Ham era officially started this week. Fans and the media got their first look at the man the Lakers front office is banking on to turnaround a franchise in a tailspin. Ham answered a variety of questions from the media on Monday, with plenty of those inquiries centered around how he plans to maximize Russell Westbrook next season.

The day after his press conference, the Lakers official social media accounts released a video of Darvin Ham guaranteeing Lakers fans that next year's team will be three things.

Ham addresses "Laker Nation" before making his big promise to one of the most rabid fan bases in all of sports.