Lakers: Watch LeBron James and Kevin Love Practice Together in New York City

LeBron James and his longtime teammate Kevin Love were both working on their jumpers in New York City.

Regardless of how some fans personally feel about LeBron, they can't take away the fact that he's always working on his game. Unless something drastically changes in the final years of his NBA career, LeBron is always going to be one of those stars who puts in the work in the offseason and never rolls into training camp out of shape.

On Friday, a video was posted of LeBron and his old friend, Kevin Love, both working on their three-point shots and mid-range games. James hit a couple of threes, and appeared to be honing in a variety of spin moves.

He might be 37-year-old, but he still does everything possible to keep himself in incredible shape, whether you like him or not. 

