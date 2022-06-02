Skip to main content
Lakers: Watch Russell Westbrook Work on His Jump Shot

It appears Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been actively working on his jumper.

The play of Russell Westbrook elicits plenty of debates, but one thing is inarguable - he was not efficient as a jump shooter last season. Last season, Westbrook shot 29.8% from three, 37.8% on two-pointers from 16-plus feet out, and 37.4% on two-pointers from ten-to-16 feet. Westbrook ranked 181st in the league in true-shooting percentage (51.2%).

Shooting has never been Westbrook's strength, but as the former league MVP ages, he'll have to miraculously become a better shooter or he'll continue to be a high-usage, low efficiency scorer.

It looks like Westbrook is working on his shot this offseason. A video recently posted by @onlyonejacoby shows Russ working on his three-point shot and his mid-range. 

Granted, the vast majority of NBA players who aren't in the NBA Finals right now are probably working on their games. 

Hopefully the gym time leads to more winning time for Russ and the Lakers. 

