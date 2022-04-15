Lakers: Wayne Ellington Fined For Altercation with Nuggets Guard

Wayne Ellington is a 13-year NBA veteran who doesn't often makes waves. For most of his career, he's been a three-point specialist who plays off the bench.

With Lebron, AD, Russ, Dwight Howard sitting out the final game of the season, Ellington got more run than usual against the Nuggets.

In the second quarter, Nuggets guard Facuno Campazzo shoved Ellington in the back and sent him to the ground. Campazzo received a Flagrant Foul 2 and was ejected.

After the game, Ellington took to Twitter to threaten Campazzo.

In response, the NBA fined Ellington $20,000 for "escalating the incident". The league also suspended Campazzo for one game. He will serve the suspension during the Nuggets first playoff game against the Golden State Warriors this Saturday.