Lakers: Where Bronny James Lands In Latest ESPN High School Rankings

Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the most accomplished and highly decorated athletes of all time. He's a four-time NBA championship, four-time MVP, 18-time All-Star, 13-time All-NBA First Team, and so much more.

But more importantly, James is a great humanitarian and a father of three, two boys and one girl.

Of James' three kids, none more are in the spotlight than his eldest, Bronny James Jr.

James Jr. has established quite a name for himself as he is part of one of the country's best high school basketball programs in Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California.

ESPN released their top 100 list for 2023 for Boys High School Basketball, and Bronny made the list, even cracking the top 30.

James Jr. has yet to declare to a school, as he narrowed his options to Oregon, USC, and Ohio State.

Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports' Director of Scouting for basketball wrote that Bronny has risen his stock in his senior year.

"First, he's begun to evolve from a player who can make open shots to one who can make tough shots off the dribble," Finkelstein wrote earlier in January. "He's improved his pull-up game to become a player who requires much less space to get his shot off than he has in the past. He's also a threat from longer distances. Secondly, his athleticism has started to shine through in the open floor. He's been attacking with pace while showing a good burst and a lot of mid-air body control. Put it all together and you have a guard who should be capable of playing on and off the ball, spacing the floor, being a playmaking threat, plus-defender and a strong overall athlete with a college-ready physique. In other words, he's more than capable of contributing to winning right away at the high-major level."

James Jr name carries a lot of weight, and we'll see if he can build something for himself.

We can't wait to see where he will play his college ball.