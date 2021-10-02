Lakers News: Who Has Looked Impressive in Practice According to LeBron James

Three players stood out to LeBron during the first week of practice.

This season’s roster has a lot of moving parts, as over ten players are turned over from last season’s team. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Talen Horton-Tucker are the only three returning from last season’s roster.

Sources told the Athletic that Davis has been green lit to start at the five, alongside Russell Westbrook, Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza, and James.

“Since Davis arrived from New Orleans two years ago, the Lakers’ best lineups have featured him at center. With Westbrook aboard, sources said Davis has emerged as the expected starting center, clearing the way for a likely starting five of him, Westbrook, Ellington, Ariza and James, according to sources. Third-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker, a rising, young talent for the Lakers, is also expected to compete in camp for a possible starting role.”

Talen Horton-Tucker has shown drastic improvement every year he has been in the league. The Lakers are hoping he becomes a key cog in their main rotation, as he will be one of the few young members on the team that probably has a Tik Tok account.

We are only through one week of official Laker practices, but three newcomers already have stood out to LeBron James.

“I would say K. Nunn [Kendrick Nunn], Baze [Kent Bazemore], and DJ [DeAndre Jordan].”

Nunn took a discount to join the Lakers this offseason, as he brings his career average of 15 points on 36% shooting from three to the perimeter hungry Laker team. He should be an effective sixth man off the bench, with potential to start for the Lakers when they want to change the starting lineup during the season.

Bazemore has made his bread as a three-and-D specialist throughout his career. His ability to shoot the three ball and defend the better wing opponents is always a hot commodity around the league. Although he is not as athletic as he once was when he was younger, he will still be effective with his role as someone who hustles and does positive things on the court that does not show up on the box score.

DJ is definitely interesting to see as someone who stands out. His effectiveness has been on a steady decline since the Lob City Clippers. If he can manage to make his backup big man role against Dwight Howard into a competitive battle, this team will definitely be scarier than originally thought.