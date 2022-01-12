Skip to main content
Lakers: Why LeBron James Went Off on Desmond Bane And the Grizzlies

Lakers: Why LeBron James Went Off on Desmond Bane And the Grizzlies

It was a little bit of a frustrating game for the Lakers on Sunday night against the Grizzlies. In search of their fifth consecutive win, Los Angeles' defense failed to stop a high-powered Memphis offense and watched the lead slip away late. 

But things also got a little bit chippy early in the contest. With the Lakers trailing in the second quarter, LeBron James appeared to get into it with Grizzlies' guard Desmond Bane. And it looks like it came down to a bump between the two. 

Bane appeared to throw up his arm into LBJ a little bit after being fouled. James obviously did not appreciate that and gave the 23-year-old a bit of a shove after. Bane proceeded to throw out a few unsavory words that did not sit well with LeBron. 

Read More

Talen Horton-Tucker comes into frame to sort of hold back James, but he wasn't going to let it go without some words. James reminded the young guard that he probably shouldn't ever do that again. He continued to chirp at Bane even when he was shooting his free-throw. 

Ultimately, Bane got the last laugh in this contest. The Grizzlies rolled through the Lakers, beating them127-119. James put up another great scoring performance though, dropping 35 points of his own. Bane ended up with 23 and was very successful from beyond the arc. 

Up next, the Lakers head up north to take on the Kings on Wednesday night. The last time these two teams met up, James dropped 31 on Sacramento en route to a win.  

lebron james usa today 12-28-21
News

Lakers: Why LeBron James Went Off on Desmond Bane And the Grizzlies

39 seconds ago
USATSI_17481574
News

Lakers: Avery Bradley "Never Tries to Do Too Much" Says LeBron James

2 hours ago
USATSI_17481540
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Thinks LeBron at Center Could "Shred Teams" in the Playoffs

4 hours ago
kareem abdul jabbar usa today
News

Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Promises to Be in Attendance When LeBron James Breaks His Scoring Record

5 hours ago
lebronruss
News

Lakers: Former NBA Head Coach Predicts First Round Playoff Exit for LA

6 hours ago
lebron james 12-25-21 usa today
News

Lakers: Is LeBron James the Best Center in the League Right Now?

9 hours ago
USATSI_17328248
News

Lakers LeBron James Backs Russell Westbrook Amid Another Below Average Performance

Jan 10, 2022
USATSI_17033172
News

Lakers Austin Reaves Reflects on L.A.’s Third Straight Loss to the Memphis Grizzlies

Jan 10, 2022