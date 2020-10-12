Lakers Win Their 17th NBA Championship, Beating The Miami Heat In Game 6, 106-93

Purple and gold confetti fell from the rafters, blanketing a Lakers team that had persevered through the unimaginable with the punctation they had been fighting for over a seemingly never-ending 12-month marathon.

The Lakers beat the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Finals, 106-93, winning their 17th NBA championship. They are now tied with the Boston Celtics for the most titles in franchise history.

It was a giant sigh of relief for the darling of the league, which had missed the playoffs six straight seasons and had a 10-year championship drought.

The Lakers were nearly flawless in the first half, swarming the Heat with a debilitating and demoralizing defense. They led by 28 points at halftime, 64-36, the second-largest halftime lead in NBA Finals history.

Just how dominant were they over that period?

They Lakers had 34 points in the paint. The Heat had 36 points.

Their death grip never let up, as they pushed that lead to as much as 36 points, turning a scrappy and indefatigable Heat team into a breathless and wide-eyed bunch.

After what he repeatedly called the most difficult and longest season of his 17-year career, LeBron James, 35, was a freight train, using his 250-pound frame to fly through lanes —and bodies—to impose his will on a stunned and helpless Heat team. He won his fourth NBA championship with three different franchises, finishing with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

Anthony Davis, who had never made it past the second round of the playoffs in his first seven seasons in the league, dominated in the paint on both ends of the court, using his 7-foot-6 wingspan to obstruct shots, clog lanes and intimidate. He had 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Rajon Rondo, who has continually denied the existence of Playoff Rondo, once again proved himself a liar. He didn't miss any of his six shots in the first half, finishing with 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope yet again was the dark horse of this series, spreading the court with 17 points. And Alex Caruso, who went from being a mainstay on the Lakers' G-League team to starting for the first time this postseason in Game 6, changed the whole tenor of the Lakers' defense, finishing with the highest plus-minus (+20) rating of anyone on the floor.

It was a complete team effort by a squad that's pulled themselves through incredible lows this season with their genuine bond and unflappable chemistry.

The ultimate prize for a team that's continually been tested, from preseason drama in China following Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeting in support of protestors in Hong Kong, to profound grief following Kobe Bryant's death, to shock and fear following a pandemic pausing the season for four months, to anger and resolve amid the fight for social justice to loneliness and exhaustion while playing in a bubble near Orlando for over 100 days.

An asterisk?

How about an exclamation mark.

It was a stunning and emphatic ending to a season that was filled with so much anguish and uncertainty.

The Lakers did it.