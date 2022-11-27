Lakers News: Latest On Left Calf Contusion That Sidelined Anthony Davis Saturday

Sources informed Dave McMenamin of ESPN that Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis will be back in the fold for L.A. on Monday, when the team will host the 11-7 Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena.

Though Los Angeles is just 7-11 on the 2022-23 season, the team has gone 5-1 across its last six games, thanks in part to a more forgiving schedule, but thanks also to a renewed investment in Davis. The Lakers have been looking to feed AD more of late, and AD had responded with an insane level of elevated play.

6'10" reserve center Thomas Bryant started in Davis's stead last night for L.A.'s 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. In 17:53 of action, Bryant shot 3-of-4 from the field and 3-of-5 from the charity stripe to finish with nine points. He also had four rebounds, three blocks and an assist.

6'9" backup big man Wenyen Gabriel also received additional run with Davis unavailable. He scored 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor (2-of-4 shooting from deep) and 3-of-3 shooting from the free-throw line. He also pulled down four boards, two blocks, a steal and an assist in 21:52.

It is notable that 6'11" veteran center Damian Jones remained a healthy scratch for Darvin Ham, even with AD out of the lineup. Jones, who won a title with the 2021-22 Golden State Warriors, seems to have fallen wholly out of favor for Ham. One wonders if he could be the player L.A. opts to waive, should it look to free up a roster spot and add more shooting to its roster at some point this season.

Speaking of shooters, marksman small forward Matt Ryan (a 38.2% three-point shooter on 3.1 attempts a game) was also a Did Not Play - Coach's Decision. He is not yet an NBA-level defender, and as a player on a non-guaranteed deal would be cheaper for Los Angles to waive than Jones.