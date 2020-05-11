LeBron James Called Michael Jordan 'Legendary' For Changing Jersey Numbers In Playoffs

After watching episode eight of "The Last Dance," LeBron James said it was "legendary" that Michael Jordan changed his jersey from No. 45 to 23 after Game 1 of the Chicago Bulls’ Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Orlando Magic in 2005.

"MJ so cold that he went from 45 to 23 from game 1 to game 2 in the playoffs!" James tweeted. "Haha. That’s legendary! #LivingLegend"

Jordan, who had won three NBA championships with the Bulls while wearing jersey No. 23, decided to change his jersey to No. 45 after returning to the NBA on March 19, 2005 following a 21-month retirement from the sport in 2003 after the death of his father.

"I didn't want to go to No. 23 because I knew my father wasn't there to watch me, and I felt it was a new beginning," Jordan said in the documentary. "And 45 was my first number when I played in high school."

Jordan was very close to his father and said he "felt naked" playing without him for the first time in 2005 against the Indiana Pacers.

But the jersey change didn't stick.

With the Bulls up 91-90 with 22 seconds remaining in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Orlando Magic, Nick Anderson stole the ball from Jordan leading to dunk from Horace Grant that put the Magic up by one point. On the following play, Jordan turned the ball over. The Bulls lost, 94-91.

After the game, Anderson said Jordan wasn't the star he once was.

"No. 45 doesn't explode like No. 23 used to," Anderson told reporters. "No. 45 is not No. 23. I couldn't have done that to No. 23."

After that game, Jordan decided to change his jersey back to No. 23.

"I just felt like 45 wasn't natural," Jordan said in the documentary. "I wanted to go back to the feeling I had with 23."

The Bulls were fined $25,000 for not reporting the jersey change.

Jordan went on to score 38 points in Game 2, leading the Bulls to a win. The Magic eventually won that series in six games.

But it wasn't long before Jordan got his revenge.

The following season, Jordan led the Bulls to a stunning 72-10 record en route to his fourth MVP award and fourth NBA championship. To make it even sweeter, the Bulls swept the Magic in the Eastern Conference Finals.