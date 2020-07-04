LeBron James Calls Baron Davis 'Nasty' While Sharing Some Of His Best Dunks

Baron Davis has a fan in LeBron James.

James retweeted a Ballislife.com video filled with some of Davis’ best dunks and wrote: “The homie @barondavis was NASTY!!!! 🤢 😤. Sheesh/My goodness!!”

The video was retweeted on the anniversary of Davis being selected in the NBA draft 21 years ago.

Davis was the No. 3 overall pick by Charlotte in the 1999 NBA draft. He grew up in South Central, Los Angeles, played high school basketball at Crossroads in Santa Monica, college basketball at UCLA and would later play for the Clippers from 2008-11. He signed a five-year, $65 million deal in 2008 with the Clippers.

Davis narrowly missed playing on the same NBA team with James in Cleveland. Davis was traded by the Clippers to the Cavaliers in 2011. James left Cleveland in 2010, signing a free-agent deal with the Miami Heat.

James went on to lead Miami to back-to-back NBA championships in 2012 and 2013 before returning to Cleveland in 2014. He then led the Cavaliers to their first championship in 2016.

Davis, a two-time All-Star, averaged 16.1 points and 7.2 assists a game over his 17-season career with Charlotte, New Orleans, Golden State, Clippers, Cleveland and New York.