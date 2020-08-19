SI.com
AllLakers
HomeNews
Search

LeBron James Discusses The Lakers' Red Hats That Said 'Make America Arrest the Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor'

Melissa Rohlin

The entire Lakers team showed up to Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday wearing red baseball caps that appeared to imitate the ones that supporters of President Donald Trump wear. 

Written on the hats were the following words: "Make America Great Again," only the words "Great Again" were crossed off and another message was added: "Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor."

After the Lakers' 100-93 loss, James explained why the team chose to wear those hats in front of a national television audience.  

"This is something that we continue to put our foot on the gas, continue to pressure," James said. "You know the situation that’s going on in Louisville, Kentucky. An innocent woman being killed in Breonna Taylor, a woman who had a bright future and her future was taken away from her. And there’s been no arrests. There’s been no justice. Not only for her but for her family. And we want to continue to shed light on that situation, because it’s just unjust and that’s what it’s about."

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot by three Louisville police officers who were targeting two other people on March 13 in her own apartment in what's being called a botched drug-warrant execution. The shooting is under investigation by the FBI and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. 

Since arriving in the NBA bubble July 9, James and his teammates have strongly advocated for the officers who shot Taylor to be arrested. 

After the Lakers' first scrimmage July 23, James made a passionate plea for action to be taken. 

"It’s fortunate that we had the George Floyd video to see it," James said in July. "I mean, is that what we need to see a video of Breonna being killed to realize how bad the situation is?"

Danny Green has opened each of his press conferences at Walt Disney World by talking about Taylor and demanding justice. 

And even after the Lakers were upset by an eighth seed in their first playoff game in seven years, Taylor was on the top of his mind Tuesday. 

"First and foremost, we can’t forget the big picture why we’re here, justice for those who died, Breonna Taylor especially," Green said. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Charles Barkley Says If Lakers Lose Game 1 Against Portland Trail Blazers, They'll Get Swept

The top-seeded Lakers were upset in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the eighth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, 100-93.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

Paul Pierce Says If LeBron James Doesn't Win Championship, It Will Be A 'Big Hit On His Legacy'

The top-seeded Lakers lost Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the eighth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, 100-93.

Melissa Rohlin

The Trail Blazers Upset The Lakers In Game 1 Of Their First-Round Series Despite LeBron James' Historic Performance

James, 35, finished with 23 points, a career-playoff high 16 assists and 17 rebounds, becoming the first player in NBA history to have at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a playoff game.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

Lakers Coach Frank Vogel On Having Rajon Rondo Back At Practice: 'The Juice Was Different In The Gym'

Rondo, who sustained a fractured right thumb on July 12, cleared quarantine on Monday and is medically-cleared to turn.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

LeBron James Recalls Incident In Which He Saved Carmelo Anthony's Life During Trip To Bahamas

James will face off against Anthony in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says This Will Be The 'Toughest Championship Run' Of His Career

James, who has been in the NBA for 17 seasons and has taken both Miami and Cleveland to The Finals eight-straight seasons, said nothing is going to be as challenging as his current run with the Lakers.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

LeBron James And Other Athletes Write Open Letter To Encourage People To Vote

James' voting rights group More Than A Vote wrote an open letter to encourage people to go to the polls and make their voices heard.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers To Wear Black Mamba Jersey In Honor Of Kobe Bryant After First Round Of Playoffs

The Lakers plan to honor Bryant, a five-time NBA champion over his 20-seasons with the team, by wearing a Black Mamba jersey in the later rounds of the playoffs.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' Coach Frank Vogel Says Rajon Rondo Is Expected To Clear Quarantine Monday

Rondo sustained a fractured right thumb five weeks ago on July 12 in the Lakers' second practice in the NBA bubble and is expected to return to full basketball activities in six to eight weeks.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

Frank Vogel On Portland Trail Blazers: 'They've Got The Hottest Player In The League'

The Lakers, who clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, know they're not playing a typical eighth seed.

Melissa Rohlin