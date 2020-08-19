LeBron James Discusses The Lakers' Red Hats That Said 'Make America Arrest the Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor'

The entire Lakers team showed up to Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday wearing red baseball caps that appeared to imitate the ones that supporters of President Donald Trump wear.

Written on the hats were the following words: "Make America Great Again," only the words "Great Again" were crossed off and another message was added: "Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor."

After the Lakers' 100-93 loss, James explained why the team chose to wear those hats in front of a national television audience.

"This is something that we continue to put our foot on the gas, continue to pressure," James said. "You know the situation that’s going on in Louisville, Kentucky. An innocent woman being killed in Breonna Taylor, a woman who had a bright future and her future was taken away from her. And there’s been no arrests. There’s been no justice. Not only for her but for her family. And we want to continue to shed light on that situation, because it’s just unjust and that’s what it’s about."

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot by three Louisville police officers who were targeting two other people on March 13 in her own apartment in what's being called a botched drug-warrant execution. The shooting is under investigation by the FBI and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Since arriving in the NBA bubble July 9, James and his teammates have strongly advocated for the officers who shot Taylor to be arrested.

After the Lakers' first scrimmage July 23, James made a passionate plea for action to be taken.

"It’s fortunate that we had the George Floyd video to see it," James said in July. "I mean, is that what we need to see a video of Breonna being killed to realize how bad the situation is?"

Danny Green has opened each of his press conferences at Walt Disney World by talking about Taylor and demanding justice.

And even after the Lakers were upset by an eighth seed in their first playoff game in seven years, Taylor was on the top of his mind Tuesday.

"First and foremost, we can’t forget the big picture why we’re here, justice for those who died, Breonna Taylor especially," Green said.