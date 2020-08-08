LeBron James Finalist For MVP, Anthony Davis Finalist For Defensive Player Of The Year

Two Lakers players are finalists for two of the top NBA awards for the 2019-2020 season.

LeBron James is a finalist for MVP, alongside Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Houston Rockets' James Harden.

And Anthony Davis is a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, with Antetokounmpo and Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert.

The awards voting was based on game through March 11, when the season was paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They do not include seeding games for the resumed season at Walt Disney World.

James, who is 35 years old and in his 17th season in the league, was averaging a league-leading 10.6 assists, 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds a game before the hiatus for the Lakers, who were atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14.

The Lakers, who have now played five seeding games and have a record of 51-17, clinched the No. 1 seed on Monday for the first time since 2010.

Davis was averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocked shots a game. The Lakers were third in the NBA and best in the Western Conference in defensive efficiency before the NBA was suspended.

The finalists for the awards were voted on by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. The results will be announced on TNT.