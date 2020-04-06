LeBron James' "I Promise" documentary series debuts Monday on Quibi, a mobile-only streaming platform.

The 15-episode series will focus on the inaugural year at the "I Promise" school that James founded in Akron, Ohio, in 2018 to help at-risk students.

“When you grow up in the inner city, in the projects, no one cares about you,” James says in the trailer. “I didn’t know how to create a school, but let’s figure it out, let’s learn together.”

The school began with third and fourth grades and expects to expand to include first through eighth grades by 2022.

"The series will explore the day-to-day trials, triumphs, and life-changing impact of the school staff, students and families working together in a unique, family-first educational environment that embraces the trauma and challenges many face in Akron," SpringHill Entertainment and Quibi said in a statement.

James' I Promise School provides its students with free uniforms and meals. The school also provides families in need with free transitional housing and GED and job placement services for parents.

All graduates are promised free tuition to the University of Akron.

"What's at stake?" James asks in the trailer. "Their lives."