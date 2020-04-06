AllLakers
Top Stories
News

LeBron James' 'I Promise' Documentary Series Debuts Monday

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James' "I Promise" documentary series debuts Monday on Quibi, a mobile-only streaming platform. 

The 15-episode series will focus on the inaugural year at the "I Promise" school that James founded in Akron, Ohio, in 2018 to help at-risk students. 

“When you grow up in the inner city, in the projects, no one cares about you,” James says in the trailer. “I didn’t know how to create a school, but let’s figure it out, let’s learn together.”

The school began with third and fourth grades and expects to  expand to include first through eighth grades by 2022. 

"The series will explore the day-to-day trials, triumphs, and life-changing impact of the school staff, students and families working together in a unique, family-first educational environment that embraces the trauma and challenges many face in Akron," SpringHill Entertainment and Quibi said in a statement.

James' I Promise School provides its students with free uniforms and meals. The school also provides families in need with free transitional housing and GED and job placement services for parents.

All graduates are promised free tuition to the University of Akron. 

"What's at stake?" James asks in the trailer. "Their lives."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pau Gasol Reacts To Kobe Bryant's HOF Election, Says We Can Learn From His Mentality

Kobe Bryant will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame, it was announced Saturday.

Melissa Rohlin

Ron Artest III Accidentally Left Alone On Court With Trophy After Lakers 2010 Title

Metta World Peace's son, Ron Artest III, recalled a funny story about how he was left behind on the Staples Center court after the Lakers beat the Boston Celtics in 2010.

Jill Painter Lopez

JaVale McGee Joins Steph Curry On NBA’s Instagram Live For Trivia, Fun

Steph Curry was very active over Instagram Live this week, hosting a discussion with Dr. Anthony Fauci one day and playing trivia with players another day.

Jill Painter Lopez

Vanessa Bryant Says Hall Of Fame Is 'Peak' Of Kobe Bryant's Career

Bryant will be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, it was announced Saturday.

Melissa Rohlin

by

woodjesse48

Magic Johnson Says It Breaks His Heart That Kobe Bryant Won't Be At Hall Of Fame Ceremony

The 2020 Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame class includes Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant Will Be Inducted Into The Basketball Hall Of Fame

Bryant won five NBA championships with the Lakers over his 20-season career.

Melissa Rohlin

Alex Caruso On Garage Workouts, Cooking And Binging Shows

The Lakers guard has been passing time during the NBA hiatus by working out with resistance bands, cooking and watching “The Office.”

Jill Painter Lopez

Steve Kerr Gives A Scouting Report On Doctor Anthony Fauci

The Warriors' coach gave his assessment of Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says He Can't Wait For Michael Jordan Documentary Series

“The Last Dance," a 10-part series, will begin airing April 19 instead of June 2.

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant's New Book Is No. 1 Amazon Best-Seller For Children

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.

Melissa Rohlin