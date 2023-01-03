Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James apparently just missed out on extending his NBA-record Player of the Week award tally this past week.

The NBA announced yesterday that James numbered among the runners-up for the Western Conference Player of the Week from December 26th-January 1st. Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic won his second consecutive POW award, thanks to his absolutely insane averages of 48.7 points, 13 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks across three contests last week (the Mavericks went 3-0 in that run).

James earned POW consideration thanks to his own elite output for the Lakers in the same window. He averaged 34 points on .580/.333/.842 shooting splits, 8.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 0.7 blocks in three contests for LA, during which Los Angeles went 2-1.

Since the inception of the award in the 1979-80 season, no player in history has won more Player of the Week honors than LeBron James. James has earned 65 Player of the Week awards, nearly double the next-closest winner of the accolade, another Lakers great: Kobe Bryant, who earned 33 such awards from 2000-2013.

Will he win his 66th at some point this season? Given his stellar output since turning 38 (he's averaging 45 points across his last two games!), that certainly seems more than likely.